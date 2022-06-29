Growing calls for Laois domestic violence refuge

There are growing calls for the government to provide a domestic violence refuge in Laois.

Laois Offaly TD Brian Stanley said domestic violence victims are sent up to 60 miles from their homes when seeking help in the county.

His calls for action were echoed by Laois Offaly TD Carol Nolan who said supports were “almost non existent” in Laois.

Deputy Stanley welcomed the Government’s allocation of an additional €350m for a new national domestic violence strategy.

He said: “Laois is one of the nine counties that does not have a domestic violence refuge. Victims of domestic violence and children have regularly been sent to a refuge centre up to 60 miles from their home. This has the effect of taking families away from schools, family doctors and extended family supports.’’

Deputy Stanley insisted “the priority now has to be the provision of adequate refuge space in Laois. I raised this 23 years ago and there is now widespread support for progress to be made. I am calling on Minister McEntee to expedite this as soon as possible.’’

Deputy Nolan said funding must be provided as a matter of urgency to address the complete absence of a domestic violence refuge in Offaly and the almost non-existent services to address the issues in Laois.

She said that Minister McEntee and the Department of Justice have now assumed responsibility for Domestic, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence service delivery. This follows the signing of an Memorandum of Understanding between the Department of Equality, the Department of Justice and Tulsa.

“There is a lot in this strategy that will generate cross-party support, particularly the commitment to double the number of refuge spaces over the next few years,” she said.

“That is critically important because as we know only too well here in Offaly, there has not been a single domestic violence refuge in the county for at least 25 years,” explained Deputy Nolan.

“I have previously stated that while support for victims of Domestic, Sexual and Gender Based Violence (DSGBV) is available through the excellent services of Offaly Domestic Violence Support Services based in Tullamore, the fact remains that the county does not and has not had a dedicated refuge providing emergency accommodation,” she remarked.

She said: “We cannot allow that situation to continue, especially in light of this welcome and renewed commitment to finally resource the tackling of these issues at the kind of scale that is required.”

Deputy Nolan said: “We need a purpose-built refuge facility in Offaly and a significant expansion of services in Laois. At present women and children who need such a service in Offaly can only avail of emergency domestic violence accommodation in counties Kildare and Westmeath. But those services are under pressure to cater for the women in their own areas.”

In conclusion, Deputy Nolan said: “I will continue to follow this up with the Minister and push for the provision of emergency refuge spaces for women, children and indeed men who are also the victims of domestic violence.”