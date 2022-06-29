IN PICTURES: Fun and fundraising in Laois community for great cause

The Borris-in-Ossory Community Development Association held a big fundraiser cabaret which incorporated a Fundraising Raffle draw in Kelly's Bar on June 25.
The community wants to raise €30,000 which is needed to build the new playground and muga pitch. Photographer Alf Harvey went along to Kelly's Bar for the Leinster Express on the night to capture the fun and draw on camera.
