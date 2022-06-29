Search

30 Jun 2022

Laois hurling club invites bids for floodlight contract as part of big facilities overhaul

REPORT: Clough/Ballacolla prevail in high scoring affair

Action from Clough/Ballacolla and Abbeyleix

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

29 Jun 2022 10:33 PM

The expanding Clough Ballacolla GAA club has invited bids for the contract to install new floodlights as part of a big overhaul of the club grounds in the south Laois village.

The hurling club in south Laois wants install a pitch floodlighting system at the Hawthorn Field, Ballacolla. It has outlined the project in detail in a public tender.

It wants a contractor to provide a turnkey design and build a system for the main pitch. The club says any proposed system shall comply fully with the clubs Planning permission application based on six 18 metre mounted lighting columns.

A minimum of 36 floodlights are required.

The entire installation shall be installed and tested to the full satisfaction of the client and the system shall be fully demonstrated to the club’s representative.

The capital cost and civil works associated with the ESB connection will be completed by other parties. 

The lighting design is required to minimize the lighting spill impact on neighbouring properties the adjacent R433 road.

Clough Ballacolla has applied to Laois County Council for planning permission for the floodlights. It also wants to erect signage, noticeboard and four dugouts, two ballstop nets, storage container and scoreboard.

Companies have until July 15 to bid.

Walking and cycling route called for at 'beautiful and vibrant' Laois village

Work is also advancing on extensive new club facilities in Clough village.

News

