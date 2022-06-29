IN PICTURES: Family fun at the LAOIS Old Fort Quarter Festival in Portlaoise

Portlaoise was alive with fun for all the family during the Old Fort Quarter Festival.
Photographer Julie Miller was out with her camera and supplied some of the snaps she captured on the town's streets. TAP NEXT OR THE ARROW TO SEE MORE.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.