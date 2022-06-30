Death Notices for Laois - Thursday, June 30, 2022

Mary McCormack - Rathdowney

The death took place on Wednesday, June 29 of Mary McCormack (née Bergin) of Kilcoran, Rathdowney.



Peacefully in the presence of her family at Portlaoise Regional Hospital in her 96th year. Predeceased by her husband Paddy, her sisters Anna and Lil, brothers Jim and Tom, daughter Catherine, son-in-law Michael Fitzpatrick. Sadly missed by her loving family Eileen Fitzpatrick, Breda (Delia) Delaney, Jim, Phil, Pat, Angela Caulfield and Ann Moore, daughters-in-law Trish and Breege, sons-in-law Joe, Niall and Declan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, her brothers Joe and Pat (Johnstown), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home (Kilcoran R32 C1F2) on Thursday at 6pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 10am in the Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney, (parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney) followed by interment in Bealady Cemetery.

Margaret Teehan - Mountrath

The death took place on Wednesday, June 29 of Margaret Teehan of Drim, Mountrath.



Peacefully, in the loving care of staff at Brookhaven Nursing Home Ballyragget, in her 103rd year. Sadly missed by her nephews and nieces neighbours, friends and extended family.

Reposing at Burke’s Funeral Home, Mountrath this Thursday evening from 7pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Edmund’s Church, Castletown, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by Burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Mountrath.

Margaret’s Requiem Mass live streamed on:

https://www.facebook.com/stedmundschurchcastletown/?ref=page_internal

Mary Grant - Ballyfin

The death took place on Tuesday, June 30 of Mary Grant (née Gorman) of Artane, Dublin and formerly The Lodge, Ballyfin.

Peacefully, in her 94th year, in the loving care of her family and the wonderful staff of St. Gabriel’s Nursing Home, Edenmore, Dublin 5. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Peter. Much loved mother of Rosemary (McCarthy), Barbara (Menton) and Pauline (Keogh), mother-in-law of Dermot, Malachy and Michael and adored by her grandchildren Conor McCarthy, Emma, Jack and Cathal Menton, granddaughter-in-law Mary Ryan, and her darling great-granddaughter Olivia McCarthy. A former member of Rush Golf Club and past President of Rush Golf Club’s Bridge Club. Sadly missed by her extended family, friends and neighbours.

Mary will repose at (her daughter) Barbara's home on Thursday, 30th June, from 6pm until 8pm. All are welcome. Funeral Mass to be held on Friday, 1st July, at 11:30am in Our Lady of Mercy Church, Artane, Dublin 5, Eircode D05 FH28, followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery.

Martin Delaney - Rathdowney

The death took place on Tuesday, June 28 of Martin Delaney of Clonburren, Rathdowney.



Peacefully, at Portlaoise Regional Hospital. Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Sarah and his sister Sr. Sheila (St. Leo's, Carlow). Sadly mourned by his wife Joan and his family Diarmaid, Sorcha and Orlaith, daughter-in-law Veronica and baby Sarah, sons-in-law Murray and Alex, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney (eircode R32 NY24) on Wednesday evening from 7pm with prayers at 9pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday in The Church of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney, at 11am (https://parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney/) followed by interment in St. Kieran's Cemetery, Errill.

Daniel Donoher - Ballybrittas

The death took place on Tuesday, June 28 of Daniel (Danny) Donoher of Bellgrove, Ballybrittas.



Peacefully at the Regional Hospital Portlaoise. Predeceased by his parents Daniel and Anne (Nan) Donoher and baby son Martin. Sadly missed by his loving partner Helen, daughters Natasha and Edel, son Gavin and their mother Anita, their partners John and Dave and grandson Jack. Remember by his loving brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, friends, neighbours and his best friends Peadar and Paula (U.S.A).

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest Portarlington on Wednesday evening from 7pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 11:20am arriving St John's Church, Killenard for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John Dowling - Mountmellick

The death took place on Tuesday, June 28 of John Dowling of Derrydavy, Mountmellick.



Suddenly. Predeceased by his parents, Michael and Nora, and sister-in-law Collette. Deeply regretted by his sister Mary, brothers Michael, Brendan, Conleth, Kieran, Liam and Francis, sisters-in-law Antoinette, Cecelia, Barbara, Ann and Helen and brother-in-law Steve, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Moloney's Funeral Home, Mountmellick, on Friday 1st July from 6pm with prayers at 8pm. Reposing in Moloney's Funeral Home on Saturday morning from 10am. Removal at 10.45am to St. Joseph's Church, Mountmellick, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Joseph's Cemetery, Mountmellick. The funeral can be live streamed on www.mountmellickparish.ie.