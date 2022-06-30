Search

30 Jun 2022

Crane soars high over Laois on Portlaoise's Main Street

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

30 Jun 2022 4:33 PM

Access to Portlaoise's Main Street has been restricted during Wednesday, June 30 due to a mobile crane at work on the town's new library.

The vehicle has been parked on the Lower Square at the intersection of Main Street and Church Avenue since early morning. Church Street has been completely closed due to the presence of the crane.

Much of the structural work on the multi-million euro library is completed. The roof has started to be installed this summer along with windows. Much of the work is now being carried out on the interior of the building.

Completion of the project, which has has been hit by substantial over run, was delayed by the pandemic.

Apart from serving as a new town library, the building will also operate as the Laois Library service HQ when completed.

