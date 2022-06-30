Covid-19 forces radical visiting restrictions at big Midlands hospital

Covid-19 has forced the HSE to cut visits to the hospital where many people from Laois, Offaly and other parts of the Midlands are treated.

The HSE's Dublin Midlands Hospital Group issued a statement on behalf of the Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore which took effect immediately from June 30.

It says revised its visiting arrangements mean that visiting for nominated persons needs to be pre-arranged on critical and compassionate grounds only. This can be arranged at ward level by contacting the hospital in advance.

Otherwise, people are asked not to visit the hospital if you have symptoms of COVID-19. It adds that all visitors must wear a mask.

Catriona McDonald is Hospital Manager in Tullamore.

“We are experiencing increasing levels of Covid-19 in the Hospital and across the wider community. We need to protect our patients and staff and so have taken the difficult decision to curtail visiting at this time. We will monitor and review these arrangements on an ongoing basis. We regret the impact this has on patients in our care and their family,” she said.

There were 15 people with Covid-19 being treated at the Tullamore hospital on Tuesday, June 29. Of these, five were admitted in the 24 hours to 8pm. There was one critically ill with Covid-19. There were no available general beds and just one free ICU bed at the big Offaly hospital.

Meanwhile, across the border in Laois, at total of nine people ad Covid-19 in the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise. None were critically ill. The hospital had two available general beds and one free ICU beds on Tuesday.