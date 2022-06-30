Time to reward brilliant Laois businesses at Laois Chamber Awards

Entrepreneurs around Laois are being urged to enter enterprises in the Laois Business Awards 2022

There will be eleven award categories up for grabs in the awards which were organised and officially launched recently by Laois Chamber.

Nominations are open online from Monday, July 11 and the categories are as follows:

Outstanding SME of the Year (1-50 employees)

Large Business of the Year (Over 50 employees)

Start Up/Emerging New Business of the Year

Business Supporting Community Award

Excellence in Tourism and Hospitality

Excellence in Retail

Excellence in Innovation

Best Online Presence & Social Media

Excellence in Sustainability & Climate Action

Spirit of Laois Award

Laois Business of the Year Award

Nominations are open to all registered businesses operating in county Laois, with one non-business category, the Spirit of Laois Award. This award category is open to community and voluntary individuals, organisations and groups in the county. Laois Chamber says recognises and celebrates their success, giving recognition to those whose good deeds may have gone unnoticed. MORE BELOW PICTURE OF THREE OF THE JUDGES

The independent Judging Panel will be lead by Vincent Cleary, Managing Director of Glenisk, and he will be joined by Mary Rose Burke, CEO of Dublin Chamber, Paddy Dunican, Managing Director of Kilbeggan Races, and Kieran Comerford, Head of Economic Development and Enterprise at Local Enterprise Office Carlow.

Mr Cleary spoke about what it means to start a business from scratch.

“Having gone through the experience of building a leading Irish brand and then losing it all overnight, only then having to start from zero once again, we at Glenisk are very familiar with what is required in building a business from the ground up. I believe that I can bring this experience to bear in uncovering Laois’ hidden business gems,” he said.

Alison Browne, President of Laois Chamber, said awards will recognise what is being achieved.

“Laois Chamber are delighted to have an opportunity to award Laois businesses who are going the extra mile and who have developed ways of thriving in this fluctuating economy. Laois Chamber know County Laois is full of brilliant innovators, entrepreneurs, and great businesspeople. We believe it is the best place in Ireland to do business. This awards night will give us the chance to shine a light on all the great work being carried out by a very talented business sector.”

Caroline Hofman, CEO Laois Chamber, also looked forward to what is a delayed event.

“We had originally planned to host the Laois Business Awards last November, but unfortunately due to Covid-19 we had to make the difficult decision to postpone the event. However, we are delighted that preparations are well underway for this year’s event and we are really looking forward to the Laois Business Awards being an annual fixture, celebrating the amazing Laois businesses we have in all four corners of the county, from all sectors and of all sizes.

"Our independent Judging Panel will no doubt have a difficult feat choosing the finalists and winners, and I wish everyone the very best of luck,” she said.

Nominations open online on www.laoischamber.ie from Monday, 11th July 2022. The winners will be announced at a black tie event taking place on Friday, 4th November in The Heritage, Killenard, kicking off at 7pm with a drink’s reception and followed by a gala dinner, awards ceremony and live entertainment.

The master of ceremonies for the awards will be Ronan Berry, presenter of the popular Taking Care of Business Show on Midlands 103.

Tickets are priced at €95 including drink’s reception, gala dinner, awards ceremony and live entertainment, and can be purchased through the Laois Chamber website or by contacting the Laois Chamber office on 085 2566522 or e-mailing info@laoischamber.ie . Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

The launch was attended by Mary Rose Burke (CEO Dublin Chamber), Martin Crowley (Laois Chamber), Alison Browne (President Laois Chamber), Vincent Cleary (Managing Director, Glenisk), Yvonne McKeon (Vice President Laois Chamber), Caroline Hofman (CEO Laois Chamber), and Paddy Dunican (Managing Director Kilbeggan Races).