Busy road through heart of Laois town set to close for big overhaul

Diversions are set to be put in place in Mountrath to facilitate a major road surfacing project in the town on Main Street.
Laois County Council has published a notice advising of the intention and decision to close the following road at the following location:
The council says the work will be carried out on Wednesday, July 7 between 8am 6pm for the purposes of Road Surfacing.
The local authority received €250,000 in February 2022. Work has been carried out in recent months on footpaths in the town.
The following maps outline the closures and diversons.
Any objections or observations shall be emailed to:
jadowling@laoiscoco.ie
ekenny@laoiscoco.ie
sonya@carrollquarry.ie
