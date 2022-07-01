New ED entrance at Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise

A new Emergency Department entrance will be in use at Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise next month.

The HSE is advising members of the public attending the Emergency Department in Portlaoise that the new entrance will be in use from July 12.

The HSE said: “This new entrance for ED only services has been under construction for a number of weeks. It is situated immediately to the left, once you arrive through the main public entrance of the hospital campus, from the Block road.”

Members of the public are being asked to follow directional signage as they approach the hospital.

The HSE said: “The new route is being put in place to allow for the construction of a new Respiratory Assessment Unit. This two storey development will provide for the enhancement of the existing ED at ground level and will provide additional clinical accommodation on the first floor. All other access points to the hospital and other services remain open as normal.”

General Manager of Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise, Michael Knowles said: “We would like to thank the public for their understanding as we progress with these essential works on our campus. We have directional signage in place and security personnel will be on hand to help anyone with any questions.”