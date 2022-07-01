Local groups in Laois should apply for funding to upgrade Community Centre facilities - Flanagan

Community groups and organisations in Laois are invited to apply for a new round of funding for the upgrade and refurbishment of community centres, Fine Gael TD, Charlie Flanagan has said.

Deputy Flanagan said: “The fund will provide grants of between €10,000 and €300,000 for the upgrade of Community Facilities.

“Fine Gael wants to build stronger and safer communities by making our towns, villages and parishes across Laois better places to live, work, run a business and raise a family.

“I welcome the announcement that registration is now open for a new €15 million capital fund for the upgrade and refurbishment of Community Centres.

“Funding is available for capital works such as improvements to communal facilities like kitchen and toilet facilities, energy retrofitting, new windows / doors / heating systems, works to address safety concerns and works to improve disability access, Deputy Flanagan said.

“All interested applicants in Laois must register online at gov.ie/CommunityCentresFund. Before 14th July. Registration for the fund must be completed prior to submitting a formal application.

“I would strongly encourage local groups and organisations in Laois to attend these information sessions and learn about the application process and criteria before submitting their formal application. Applicants can also register to attend an information session at gov.ie/CommunityCentresFund.

“Completing these two important steps will help to ensure your organisation is well placed to submit a strong application to this Fund.”

Deputy Flanagan concluded: “I’m reminding interested groups that there is just two weeks to go for them to submit their applications to the Department for consideration.

“I believe this initiative will have a hugely positive impact in communities in Laois.

“Above all, this Fund will breathe new life into towns and villages, bring our communities together, and create a welcoming space for people to socialise.

“For any community group that still has questions about their applications, please attend the final online information clinic, which will take place on Monday 11th July 2022 from 12.30 to 2pm and groups must register to attend online at https://ti.to/pobal/community- centres-investment-fund- online-application-support- clinics.