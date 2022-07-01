Minor accident caused significant disruption in Portlaoise

Diversions were in place for a short time to allow the scene to be cleared.
A minor accident in Portlaoise caused significant traffic disruption in the town around rush hour on Friday.
Laois Gardaí confirmed that a incident occurred, which though not serious, caused significant disruption in the vicinity of Dunnes Stories on the Mountmellick Road.
Motorists reported being diverted around the scene around 5pm.
County Laois Fire and Rescue Service personnel were on the scene of the collision which Gardaí say had been cleared by 6pm.
