Speeding car stopped in Midlands had potentially 'catastrophic' defect

Pic Credit Laois Offaly Gardai
A golf ball sized bulge on the tyre of a speeding car near Portlaoise could have had 'catastrophic' consequences, according to Laois Gardaí.
Laois Offaly Gardaí issued a statement on Friday, July 1 about what they found after they stopped a car that was clocked at 115 kmh in a 80 kmh zone.
"As part of Operation Slow Down Laois Roads Policing Unit this morning detected this vehicle travelling 35km/h over the speed limit on the R445 at Ballydavis, Portlaoise. MORE BELOW PICTURE.
“When stopped a rear tyre on the vehicle was found to(have been) seriously defective with a golf ball sized bulge visible. A tyre blowing out at high speed could have catastrophic consequences,"Gardai stated.
Gardaí added that fixed charge notices issued for both offences,”
