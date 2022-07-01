'Direct intervention' yields new houses in Laois claim public representatives

People waiting on the Laois County Council waiting list may soon be able to cross the threshold of their new home in Stradbally.

Laois Offaly TD and Minister of State in the Department of Finance Seán Fleming joined with Cllr Paschal McEvoy in welcoming 31 new social houses that are due to come on stream on Church Avenue, Stradbally early in the New Year.

The joint statement said the site has planning permission for 72 houses but Laois County Council have been in discussion with the developer to purchase 31 of these for social housing.

A statement said that in recent times because of the increasing costs associated with building an agreement had not being reached in relation to the purchase of these houses.

However, Minister and councillor claimed that "after their direct personal intervention" on this matter with the Minister for Housing Daragh O’Brien, the go ahead has been given by the Department to Laois County Council to finalise the purchase arrangments of these houses.

The said that Laois County Council have been in direct contact with the contractor and everything is in place for the 31 social houses to be available for people on the Laois social housing list early in the New Year.

"Overall it is a good day for people who are seeking houses in Co. Laois and for people who wish to live in the Stradbally area for the years to come," said the statment from the Fianna Fáil representatives.

They added that, separately, there is planning permission for the remaining houses on site which are available for sale for people who want to buy their own homes directly.

They added that there is also an opportunity for Laois County Council to become involved in some of these houses by way of purchasing them under the Affordable Housing Scheme approved by the Government. The public representatives said this will facilitate people who wish to buy one of these houses with additional support directly from the Government.