Search

04 Jul 2022

'Direct intervention' yields new houses in Laois claim public representatives

'Direct intervention' yields new houses in Laois claim public representatives

Cllr Paschal McEvoy and his Fianna Fáil colleague and TD Minister of State Seán Fleming

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

01 Jul 2022 11:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

People waiting on the Laois County Council waiting list may soon be able to cross the threshold of their new home in Stradbally.

Laois Offaly TD and Minister of State in the Department of Finance Seán Fleming joined with Cllr Paschal McEvoy in welcoming 31 new social houses that are due to come on stream on Church Avenue, Stradbally early in the New Year.

The joint statement said the site has planning permission for 72 houses but Laois County Council have been in discussion with the developer to purchase 31 of these for social housing.

A statement said that in recent times because of the increasing costs associated with building an agreement had not being reached in relation to the purchase of these houses.

However, Minister and councillor claimed that "after their direct personal intervention" on this matter with the Minister for Housing Daragh O’Brien, the go ahead has been given by the Department to Laois County Council to finalise the purchase arrangments of these houses.

Busy road through heart of Laois town set to close for big overhaul

The said that Laois County Council have been in direct contact with the contractor and everything is in place for the 31 social houses to be available for people on the Laois social housing list early in the New Year.

"Overall it is a good day for people who are seeking houses in Co. Laois and for people who wish to live in the Stradbally area for the years to come," said the statment from the Fianna Fáil representatives.

They added that, separately, there is planning permission for the remaining houses on site which are available for sale for people who want to buy their own homes directly. 

Local groups in Laois should apply for funding to upgrade Community Centre facilities - Flanagan

They added that there is also an opportunity for Laois County Council to become involved in some of these houses by way of purchasing them under the Affordable Housing Scheme approved by the Government.  The public representatives said this will facilitate people who wish to buy one of these houses with additional support directly from the Government.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media