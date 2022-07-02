Laois councillors agree to ask for more school bus routes

Laois County Council is to seek additional school bus routes in order to reduce the number of cars engaged in school runs.
Cllr PJ Kelly tabled a motion calling for the council to contact CIE in relation to the matter. The motion was seconded by Cllr Willie Aird.
Cllr Kelly said: “I know most of the schools would have a service provided but I have a case in Emo Village. They are looking for a service from there to Mountmellick,” he explained.
Cllr Kelly said there is no service there at the moment and the cost privately is €16 each day for a round trip. “It’s a huge cost,” he told the latest meeting of Laois County Council. He said it was one of the areas where he hopes that some service will be provided.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.