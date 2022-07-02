New car parking spaces sought in Laois town

Extra car parking spaces have been requested at Marian Hill in Portarlington.
Cllr Aidan Mullins asked: “That Laois County Council install extra car parking spaces at Marian Hill, Portarlington”
In response, Senior Executive Engineer Philip McVeigh said: “Laois County Council will inspect this location and identify the extent of the works required, in consultation with the elected Member. We can then obtain a quotation for the agreed scope of works.”
Cllr Mullins explained that “it is a very narrow street outside a row of houses” and “there is a green area outside Marian Hill.”
The issue was discussed at the last meeting of Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District.
