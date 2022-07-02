IN PICTURES: Smashing Sunday seals Old Fort success in Portlaoise

Portlaoise was the place the be from June 23 to 27 when the Laois town hosted the Old Fort Quarter Festival with lots of fun and frolics in store for all.
TAP next or the arrow to see more pictures supplied to the Leinster Express by Julie Miller of some Sunday fun when Smash Hits mashed it up while some locals braved the rain showers and the Music Generation Laois acts stole the show!
