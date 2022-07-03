IN PICTURES: Laois community makes light of rain on tractor run

The Barrowhouse Killeen annual charity tractor run at Killeen was a big success despite the soggy weather in supporting Barrowhouse Community Association and Killeen Community Group.
Photographer Alf Harvey went along on the day in June to capture the run, feature motorised and human powered vehicles, on camera for the Leinster Express. For more pictures TAP NEXT OR THE ARROW.
