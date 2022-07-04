Action over cars overtaking on bendy road to Laois GAA pitch

Action is to be taken to prevent cars from overtaking on the road to a Laois GAA club's grounds.

Ballyroan Abbey GAA club is about to get a footpath from the village to the club.

The road there has a dangerous bend, and Fine Gael Cllr Barry Walsh from the Portlaoise Municipal District wants a continuous white line to replace the broken line currently painted on the centre of the road.

He tabled a motion to the June meeting of the district.

"There are up to 120 players using the pitch and the new path will bring further footfall. It has come to my attention that cars are overtaking and pulling out," he said.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly seconded the motion.

"There are a lot of motorists on this road, it should be considered and I look forward to it being installed," he said.

Laois County Council has agreed to review the road markings and then carry out any changes if they consider them to be required.