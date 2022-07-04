Search

05 Jul 2022

Action over cars overtaking on bendy road to Laois GAA pitch

Action over cars overtaking on bendy road to Laois GAA pitch

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

04 Jul 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Action is to be taken to prevent cars from overtaking on the road to a Laois GAA club's grounds.

Ballyroan Abbey GAA club is about to get a footpath from the village to the club.

The road there has a dangerous bend, and Fine Gael Cllr Barry Walsh from the Portlaoise Municipal District wants a continuous white line to replace the broken line currently painted on the centre of the road.

He tabled a motion to the June meeting of the district.

"There are up to 120 players using the pitch and the new path will bring further footfall. It has come to my attention that cars are overtaking and pulling out," he said. 

'Wrong sign' buried in trees covered in grafitti in Portlaoise estate

Cllr John Joe Fennelly seconded the motion.

"There are a lot of motorists on this road, it should be considered and I look forward to it being installed," he said.

Laois County Council has agreed to review the road markings and then carry out any changes if they consider them to be required.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media