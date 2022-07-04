Speeding motorists detected on motorway in Laois

Credit:Laois Offaly Gardai
Gardai caught three speeding drivers travelling at between 149 and 155 kph on the motorway in Laois today.
Gardai stated that: “Laois Roads Policing Unit this evening detected a number of motorists well in excess of the speed limit on the M7."
The drivers were issued with Fixed Charge Notices carrying an €80 fine and three penalty points on their licences.
