05 Jul 2022

Laois dog rescue charity announces public adoption day

Tasha the puppy, one of many dogs up for adoption through Cara Rescue Dogs

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

05 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

A Laois dog rescue charity has announced its first public adoption day to be held for several years.

Cara Rescue Dogs which is based in Mountmellick and serves the Midlands and beyond, is offering dogs to good homes, but owners will be carefully vetted before the pets will be handed over.

The day will take place in a local pet shop in the town, Fetch Your Pet Needs.

"It's been a long time, but hopefully this will be the start of more to come. We are teaming up with our friends at www.fetchyourpetneeds.ie for an adoption day. Next SATURDAY 9th JULY from 1pm. Come along to say hello, meet some of the team and our dogs available for adoption. O'Moore Street, Mountmellick, Co. Laois," the charity said.

They have seen a big rise in the number of unwanted dogs since the Covid pandemic. 

Among those looking for a new home is adorable lurcher pup Tasha, pictured. 

"Tasha is still available for adoption. Like any young pup she will need the basic training going forward (house, lead and socialising training. She will need someone home most of the day. Also At this age and up until 6 months old she will be nippy and jumpy so please keep that on mind if you are applying with kids. Another dog in the home would be great for her as she is very shy. Tasha is fully vaccinated and Microchipped. There is a adoption fee . Please only apply of you are ready to adopt with no holidays book soon," Cara say.

