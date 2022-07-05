Laois Council announces road closure

Laois County Council announced plans to close a local Laois road for road surfacing works.
The council said it will close the L1598 Grantstown, Ballacolla daily from July 5 to July 8 between 8am and 6pm.
C22048_15_006 Resurfacing Works, Co.Laois @L1598 Grantstown & L15982 Grantstown Lane
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.