Search

05 Jul 2022

Laois Council to take roads in seven estates in charge

Laois County Council HQ Portlaoise

Laois County Council County Hall in Portlaoise.

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

05 Jul 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois County Council has announced its intention to take in charge public roads in a number of estates. 

The council said that: “In accordance with the provisions of Section 11 of the Roads Act 1993 (as amended), Laois County Council hereby gives notice of its intention to the making of a declaration that the following roads be public roads;”

Tommy Murphy Park, Carlow

Broomville, Portlaoise

Broomville Close, Portlaoise

Broomville Lawns, Portlaoise

Broomville Court, Portlaoise

Fieldbrook Drive, Portlaoise

Heathfield, Portlaoise

Maps showing the various sections of road the subject of this notice can be inspected at the offices of Laois County Council, Áras an Chontae in Portlaoise during normal opening hours from Tuesday, July 5 until Friday, August 5 from Monday to Friday between 9am and 4:30pm.

https://laois.ie/declaration-of-public-roads-taking-in-charge-at-various-housing-estates-in-co-laois/?fbclid=IwAR3Rp57nh4wgKgTCNxa3XSs0LlAM4OTmoZhD7YapeMAiZD0X1Erp3SBPxiY

Objections or representations regarding the proposed declaration may be made in writing to the Administrative Officer, Roads Department, Laois County Council, Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise, Co Laois or via email to roadsadmin@laoiscoco.ie. The latest date for receipt of any objections or representations is 4pm on Friday, August 19, 2022.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media