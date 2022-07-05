40,000 kids wristbands for Laois Ploughing

An incredible 40,000 children’s wristbands will be handed out at entrances to the National Ploughing Championships in Laois in September.

The Ploughing and FBD: Keeping You Safe child safety wristband project returns at this year’s National Ploughing Championships, which will take place in its full entirety for the first time in three years in Ratheniska on September 20, 21 and 22.

The important endeavour will involve the distribution of over 40,000 white wristbands at all of the event entrances, which will allow a contact phone number to be written on the band in case the wearer wanders off amidst the large gathering.

NPA MD Anna May McHugh said: “We are delighted to be partnering up with FBD again on this excellent safety concept as all can now rest assured that loved ones will be returned safely in case they wander away in the massive crowds that will be in attendance. With 300,000 visitors expected over the course of the three days these wristbands give reassurance and great peace-of-mind to all attending the event and add immensely to visitor experience.”

“A day at Ploughing is a brilliant family day with something of interest for all ages and tastes and children are particularly well catered for with a Playground, Baby Changing Areas, Fun Fair, Pony Games, over 1,000 Animals of all types, Junior Baking Competitions, Sporting Heroes, TV Stars, Sweet and Toy Stands and much more,” she added.

FBD CEO Tomás O’Midheach said: “Everyone at FBD Insurance is delighted to return and support Ploughing this year. We are especially pleased to continue our support for the wristband child safety initiative. Over the years, this important initiative has proved incredibly useful in protecting children should they become separated from their parents or loved ones while attending the largest event in the Irish farming calendar.”

To get the best price and guarantee ticket availability tickets are available now online at www.npa.ie. This year there is a new family ticket on offer for two adults and two secondary school students for €80. And all children under 12 years of age go free of charge when accompanied by an adult.