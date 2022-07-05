PROPERTY WATCH: 'Circus field' in Laois town up for sale

Photo by Sergio Souza, Pexels.
A bit of entertainment history in a Laois town is facing radical transformation.
The 'circus field' in Mountmellick where travelling circuses and carnivals traditionally set up home, holds memories for generations of locals.
They will have to find another field in the future, because the one acre brownfield site on O'Moore Street is now on the market.
The site which is next to Mountmellick Garda Station and a short walk from the library, shops, pubs and secondary school, is priced at €225,000.
The field near Main Street was surfaced in stones during the Celtic Tiger when it served as a car showroom overflow display area.
"One acre of zoned land on Wolfe Tone Street, Mountmellick, Co Laois. Formerly the Circus Field, next to the Garda Station in Mountmellick. This zoned field would suit a myriad of uses. This is an excellent site with an abundance of Road Frontage. Early viewing is highly recommended" says selling agents Kate O'Shea Ltd.
