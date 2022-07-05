Search

06 Jul 2022

Safety works needed on busy Laois road

Safety works needed on busy Laois road

Mountmellick Road in Portlaoise

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

05 Jul 2022 10:33 PM

The Mountmellick Road in Portlaoise is a safety “black spot”, a meeting of Laois County Council was told.  

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley said she was sick of waiting for action to be taken on the road. “I do refer to it as the forgotten road,” she remarked. 

She said the Low Carbon Initiative Committee had started a Cycle Bus operating supervised cycles in the town where it was safe.

“They started up what’s called a Cycle Bus and at the moment they are bringing people, children and their parents or whoever wants to go on this cycle bus, around to various different safe places that you can cycle. They have clearly identified, which is of no surprise to me, that the Mountmellick Road is a black spot in terms of safety,” Cllr Dwane Stanley said. 

“One simple way of relieving some of that traffic is if we diverted some of it from being asked to come in on the N80, that we could divert that off the side of Bog Road Pub around by the Ring Road. That would help to take some of the lorries off the Mountmellick Road,” argued Cllr Dwane Stanley.  

She said: “This council has to get serious about looking at the Mountmellick Road in terms of upgrading it. We need roundabouts on it, we need cycle lanes on it  and I am not going to be sitting back any longer and allowing the road to continuously be forgotten.” 

“We have to start putting plans in place in terms of traffic management. You couldn’t cycle on it, not for your life. You would put your life in your hands to go down that road, to cycle on it. There’s an opportunity there now, we need to start. It is one of the most built up areas in the community,” she added.

Slow progress to make Portlaoise truly cycle friendly

">

Slow progress to make Portlaoise truly cycle friendly

Director of Service Simon Walton said: “We have given a previous commitment there and we will be back to the Municipal District in the autumn regarding a recently agreed notice of motion regarding weight restrictions on the Mountmellick Road.” 

Mr Walton noted Cllr Stanley had referenced a report the council had commissioned on traffic management which recommended three roundabouts.

He said: “That’s with the Transport Infrastructure Ireland(TII) and any introduction of those roundabouts would be subject to a funding allocation from TII but we continue to engage with them on that.” 

Cllr Dwane Stanley didn’t believe the TII would act promptly. “Asking the TII, I mean Christ almighty, how long did we wait for them to come down and meet a delegation,” she said.   

“I would ask that you come back to us, maybe later in the year, September or October, with the bones of a plan for the Mountmellick Road because no longer can we keep asking for three roundabouts and road safety. We need to actually see, we need flesh on the bones basically,” Cllr Dwane Stanley said.  

Mr Walton said “the issue of the Mountmellick Road is  one which continues to come up regularly at the Municipal District meeting in particular.” He pointed out that: “One way or the other it will be back with the Municipal District on the weight restrictions in September and we can have a further discussion on it then.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media