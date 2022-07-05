More funds needed in Laois as population rises above 91,000

Laois County Council County Hall in Portlaoise.
Noting the population of Laois had risen to over 91,000, Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald expressed her belief that the county was entitled to more funding.
She told the latest meeting of Laois County Council that the funding is allocated on the basis of population. “I think we should look for it immediately if there is funding that we can get for the county because of the increase in population,” she said.
Cllr Thomasina Connell said the population has risen by 6,500 since the last Census. “We are struggling to meet the needs of the people that we already have, the population is rising week on week, there are people moving here from Dublin, Kildare, all over the place and I just think we need to look how are we going to get housing,” she said.
