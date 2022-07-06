Search

06 Jul 2022

Banned driver who drove through a Covid checkpoint is jailed

Garda appeal for drivers to slow down at checkpoints

Garda checkpoint in Portlaoise on the first weekend of the first lockdown in 2020..

Reporter:

Court Reporter

06 Jul 2022 10:33 AM

A disqualified driver who sped through a Covid checkpoint, forcing a garda to jump out of the way of his van, has been jailed for one year.

Carl Reilly (33) “panicked” when he was spotted by gardaí driving a rented van through the Rathfarnham area of Dublin in May 2020, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard.

Reilly was disqualified from driving due to previous road traffic offences but had rented the van to work during the Covid lockdown, his defence counsel said.

Reilly was spotted by gardaí who recognised him as he drove through Rathfarnham, before he drove straight through a nearby garda checkpoint, the court heard.

He then sped down the wrong side of the road at 100km/h in a 50km/h zone, breaking a red light, Garda Declan Buckley told Emmet Nolan BL, prosecuting.

Gardaí made the decision not to pursue Reilly for safety reasons. He was arrested at a later date.

Reilly, of Glenmore Court, Rathfarnham, Dublin, pleaded guilty to one count of endangerment, one count of dangerous driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance at Grange Road, Rathfarnham on May 28, 2020.

He has 29 previous convictions, mostly for road traffic offences.

Mr Nolan said the garda who was forced to jump out of the way of Reilly's speeding van suffered flashbacks and couldn't sleep in the wake of the incident.

Sarah Jane O'Callaghan BL, defending, said her client was not acting out of malice when he drove through the checkpoint, but “panicked” when he was spotted by gardaí because he was disqualified from driving.

Sentencing Reilly on Tuesday, June 5, Judge Martin Nolan said Reilly drove straight through the garda checkpoint, causing the garda to take evasive action before he continued on his “merry way” at speed.

He noted Reilly was disqualified from driving at the time and he handed down a one-year sentence.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media