06 Jul 2022

Portlaoise cul de sac road to be resurfaced

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

06 Jul 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

A cul de sac road in Portlaoise is to undergo road repairs this summer.

The dead end road in Sheffield, near Portlaoise GAA grounds, was taken in charge by Laois County Council which means they have responsibility to keep it maintained.

Cllr Willie Aird tabled a motion to the June meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District, requesting the work.

"That the council include in its programme of works at Sheffield a stretch of roadway on the left hand side at the entrance which is a Cul De Sace also be included".

In reply engineer Seamus Quinn said that the MD office will carry out maintenance works on this Cul de Sac as required.

"I'm very happy with that," Cllr Aird said.

