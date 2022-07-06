Portlaoise RFC set to embark on Rugby Academy Pathway

Portlaoise RFC is set to embark on an ambitious new programme – the Rugby Academy Pathway – which is open to all existing and new players in the 17-18.5 years age groups (players born between 1 July 2004 and 31 December 2006).
Bryan Croke, Portlaoise RFC RDO will head up this programme, supported by Leinster Development Staff and PRFC coaches.
The programme along with being part of a team, will benefit all participating players, both on and off the field, developing general and specific rugby skills, strength and conditioning coaching, hosting nutritional talks, and more.
For a fuller outline of the programme, both players and parents are invited to an information evening on the Rugby Academy Pathway to be held in Portlaoise RFC Clubhouse, Togher on Saturday next, 9 July at 7pm.
