Laois Tourism screens film about Laois

Rock of Dunamaise is one a jewel in the rich heritage of Laois
All Laois Tourism Members are invited to a screening at Dunamaise Theatre on Wednesday 6th July at 8pm.
The full length film deals with aspects of history and heritage of the county with footage of most towns and villages to illustrate the story. Some notable achievements are mentioned from early times up to the present day.
It is hoped that the film will initiate further interest in the study of the people and territory of Laois in more depth than can be covered in one film.
"Hopefully it will trigger some ideas for promoting the county and creating a greater awareness of our history and heritage," says Laois Tourism.
Laois Tourism members are invite friends and family who may be interested.
