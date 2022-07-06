Search

06 Jul 2022

266 tonnes of illegal waste collected in Laois this year

Wide open woodland entrances in Laois enable illegal dumping says councillor

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

06 Jul 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois County Council has collected 266 tonnes of illegal waste so far this year.

The figures were revealed in the council’s monthly management report. It showed the total quantity of illegal waste collected in 2021 was 530 tonnes, more than double the 238 tonnes collected in 2020. 

The council stated that Waste Enforcement was continuing to tackle illegal dumping in a number of problematic areas throughout the county. 

A list of waste enforcement issues and complaints included 357 relating to waste management, 76 for litter and 17 for abandoned vehicles. There were 28 water related issues, 21 veterinary, 16 noise pollution, 12 air pollution complaints and three related to bring banks. In total this year the council has issued 32 litter fines, two of these related to dog fouling.   

Hero teen helps save trapped deer

">

Hero teen helps save trapped deer

In relation to water quality, the council is responsible for ongoing assessment of planning applications. It has an ongoing investigation in relation to the wastewater discharges into Kilminchy Lakes in Portlaoise. 

The council said it had collected 794 tonnes of recyclable material so far this year, a figure which is down on 2021 when 1,002 tonnes were collected in the same six month period.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media