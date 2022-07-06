266 tonnes of illegal waste collected in Laois this year

Laois County Council has collected 266 tonnes of illegal waste so far this year.
The figures were revealed in the council’s monthly management report. It showed the total quantity of illegal waste collected in 2021 was 530 tonnes, more than double the 238 tonnes collected in 2020.
The council stated that Waste Enforcement was continuing to tackle illegal dumping in a number of problematic areas throughout the county.
A list of waste enforcement issues and complaints included 357 relating to waste management, 76 for litter and 17 for abandoned vehicles. There were 28 water related issues, 21 veterinary, 16 noise pollution, 12 air pollution complaints and three related to bring banks. In total this year the council has issued 32 litter fines, two of these related to dog fouling.
In relation to water quality, the council is responsible for ongoing assessment of planning applications. It has an ongoing investigation in relation to the wastewater discharges into Kilminchy Lakes in Portlaoise.
The council said it had collected 794 tonnes of recyclable material so far this year, a figure which is down on 2021 when 1,002 tonnes were collected in the same six month period.
