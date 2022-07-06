Search

06 Jul 2022

School transport webpage closed as fee waiver welcomed by Laois TDs

school bus bus eireann

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

06 Jul 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Bus Eireann has closed its school transport application webpage as it prepares for the payment waiver announced by the government yesterday. 

The waiver of school bus fees was welcomed Laois Offaly TDs, Brian Cowen, Brian Stanley and Minister of State Sean Fleming. 

The site now reads: “We wish to advise that the School Transport Family Portal is temporarily closed for applications and payments.”

A spokesperson for Bus Eireann said: “The Government has announced initiatives to assist families with children returning to school in September, including removing fees from school transport for the coming academic year.”  

“The Family Portal has been closed to avoid further payments being made and to allow the reconfiguration of the system to facilitate this change. We will provide further updates to customers on next steps and on the reopening of the Family Portal as soon as possible,” the spokesperson added. 

Anyone who has already paid the school bus fare will be contacted in relation to a refund.

