Search

07 Jul 2022

Laois GAA ref about to hang up his intercounty whistle to take charge of Croke Park final

Laois GAA ref about to hang up his intercounty whistle to take charge of Croke Park final

Referee Maurice Deegan during the Tailteann Cup Quarter-Final match between Leitrim and Sligo at Avant Money Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon in Leitrim. Photo by Ray Ryan/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

07 Jul 2022 9:33 AM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Stradbally GAA man and Laois intercounty referee Maurice Deegan is set to take charge of the first ever Tailteann Cup Final in Croke Park this weekend.

The Laois official will be the man with the honour of taking charge of the Cavan V Westmeath Final on Saturday, July 9 in GAA HQ.

It could also be the Stradbally clubman's final time to be in charge of a big game at intercounty level. While it's understood he will continue to ref Laois club matches, the Tailteann Cup final could mark the end of a big career on the intercounty scene.

The Laois man has been one of the game’s most prominent referees for the last 15 years. Topping his list of the many big games he reffed were three All-Ireland Senior Gaelic Football Championship finals at Croke Park.

Laois camogie player bids for Poc Fada glory in Cooley Mountains

Deegan took charge of the 2016 All-Ireland Final Replay between Dublin and Mayo, the 2012 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final between Donegal and Mayo and the 2008 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final between Kerry and Tyrone.

Laois' Erone Fitzpatrick is the Croke Park/LGFA Player of the Month for June

He time as an intercounty ref has come to an end as he has reached the age of 50. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media