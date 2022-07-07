Search

07 Jul 2022

Prosecution closes its case in murder trial of young man with Laois address

Court told Garda's injuries "incompatible with life"

Criminal Courts of Justice

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

07 Jul 2022 7:33 PM

The prosecution has finished calling evidence in the retrial of a then-teenage boy who is accused of murdering a fisherman by stabbing him after the deceased had entered his home in the early hours of the morning.

On the final day of evidence in the trial of Dean Kerrie, who now the jury heard from Dr Stephen Clifford of Forensic Science Ireland who said he examined a number of items taken from the accused man's home.

He told prosecution counsel Michael Delaney SC that a swab from an area of blood staining on a knife that was found in the kitchen revealed a DNA profile matching the deceased man Jack Power. A swab from a second knife that gardai found on the hall floor of Mr Kerrie's home revealed an incomplete mix of DNA which was not suitable for interpretation, he said.

Mr Power's DNA was also found in blood staining from an area outside the house, on a hall wall inside the house, the hall floor and on a chair. Other blood stains in the hall matched the DNA profile of the accused's mother Ann Fitzgerald.

The Central Criminal Court jury has already heard from Sergeant Pat Kenny, who said that after he arrested Dean Kerrie at the scene, the accused replied: "Jack was in the hall and grabbed my mother. He started punching and swinging kicks. I grabbed a knife that was next to bed. Stabbed him with it."

Dr Clifford examined four areas of blood staining on a white scarf with black skulls that was taken from the scene. Two matched Mr Power's profile and the other two matched Ms Fitzgerald's. A pair of shorts found on the kitchen floor contained several blood stains. Dr Clifford found a profile matching Jack Powers from the outside front left of the shorts and matching the accused from the inside back right of the shorts.

Dean Kerrie (20) with an address at St Brigid's Square, Portarlington in Co Laois has pleaded not guilty to murdering 25-year-old Jack Power at Shanakiel, Dunmore East, Co Waterford on July 26, 2018. The accused was 17 years old at the time.

The jury has heard a 999 call made by Mr Kerrie at 3.44am on July 26, in which the teenager said that Mr Power had come "in the front door at him" and tried to hit him.

He said he had stabbed Mr Power in the chest with a kitchen knife but that he didn't mean to.

Eye witness Christopher Lee, however, has denied that his best friend, Mr Power, forcibly pushed in the front door of the Kerrie house that night and said these were "lies" Mr Kerrie had to make up "to get away with it". Mr Lee has told the trial that Mr Kerrie "deliberately killed" Mr Power.

In his opening speech, Mr Delaney said that the jury would likely have to consider the issue of self defence given the circumstances in which Mr Power entered the Kerrie house.

After the prosecution case closed defence barrister Ciaran O'Loughlin SC told the jury that the defence intends to call some "technical" witnesses.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott told the jury of six men and five women to return tomorrow on Friday for the next phase of the trial.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media