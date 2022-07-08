Limerick GAA supporter dies suddenly in Laois on way to game

A young Limerick GAA supporter died suddenly in Laois last Sunday, July 3, en route to support his county in the All Ireland Hurling Semi-Final against Galway in Croke Park.

Jordan Fitzgerald from Ballyhoura Heights, Kilfinane, passed away unexpectedly at the Circle K service station in Ballacolla, in the presence of his uncle and cousins and local supporters who were travelling with them by bus.

His father has come forward to thank the people of Laois who supported the family in their hour of need.

Patrick Fitzgerald has this heartfelt beautiful message to all the staff in the Ballacolla station, to the emergency services and to Laois Gardaí who went above and beyond to try and help his family.

"Last Sunday my beloved treasured son passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at the Circle K service stop at Junction 3 Ballacolla, on his way to watch his beloved Limerick team play the match, accompanied by my brother and two of my nephews, along with a bus load of local supporters.

"As can be appreciated, our devastation is immense but I feel even through the extreme pain and loss, I absolutely have to publicly acknowledge the emergency responders who tended the scene and by all accounts done absolutely everything in their power to save my precious boy, along with members who were travelling on the bus, the most amazing management and staff of the Circle K and Supermacs at the service station, Ballacolla for all assistance, privacy provided and their condolences

and the amazing members of the Garda Siochana of Mountrath Garda Station," Mr Fitzpatrick writes.

The Gardaí did all in their power to help the family following the tragic death.

"In their assistance to my brother and nephews in the tragedy that followed, the Mountrath gardai that drove my nephews to their home in Co. Limerick, the garda members who accompanied my boy to Portlaoise general hospital and the the garda members who accompanied us as Jordan's parents when we got to the scene, to the hospital and stayed with us as long as they were needed and very especially to the Mountrath garda member who travelled to Co. Limerick for Jordan's funeral,"

"Each and every member of our families will be be forever grateful and privileged by these people who took such amazing, fantastic care of our beautiful boy and we will never ever forget the kindness and compassion of the people of Ballacolla and Mountrath garda Station for all they done on the most tragic and heartbreaking of days.

"I really hope you can help by publishing this message in the hopes that they see this and know as just a small token of our eternal gratitude for what these amazing people did. It was truly comforting at the worst of times. From each member of the families of the late Jordan Fitzgerald, Kilfinane, Co. Limerick (R.I.P)."

Jordan's family have also thanked most sincerely Griffin's Coach Hire and all those on the bus.

Jordan Fitzgerald is mourned by his heart-broken parents, his father Patrick (Pa) his mother Louise, step mum Michelle, brothers Callum and Matthew and the late babies Tyler and Lee, sister Sophia, his adored grandfathers Paddy and Johnny, grand mothers Mary and Mary B and the late Josephine, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

His remains had reposed last Tuesday evening at his residence in Kilfinane with evening prayers. Requiem Mass took place on Wednesday at St. Andrew's Church, Kilfinane, followed by burial afterwards to the Old Cemetery, Kilfinane.