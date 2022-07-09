Search

09 Jul 2022

LAOIS MOTORING: Citroen’s funky new C4 X is a breath of fresh air

LAOIS MOTORING: Citroen's funky new C4 X is a breath of fresh air

Reporter:

Hugh Maguire

09 Jul 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Citroen have a reputation for producing some of the more unusual car designs we have seen over the years.

However they went through a rather conservative period where frankly their cars looked much like any other car design. Seems now though with the launch of the funky looking C4 X they have found their mojo again!

The C4 X is essentially a crossover like vehicle with a coupe shape and will be available here as a purely electric model with a 50KWh battery pack a 100kW electric motor and a claimed range of up to 360km. Let's not forget I have never yet ached the ‘Claimed” range of an EV!

Nevertheless this striking new Citroen will be a welcome beach of fresh air with its cool interior and exterior design. Expect the very latest in connectivity, and safety kit as well as some fabulous new colours.

It offers decent room both front and rear and a pretty good boots t some 510 litres so it will prove attractive to families as well s those who want a more compact car than a large SUV.

More on the new C4 X when I get to do a full road test later this year.

