Portlaoise streetlights left on all day

Despite having some 15 hours of daylight per day in July in Laois, streetlights have remained on in one Portlaoise area.

LED low energy streetlights have stayed turned on along the Fairgreen stretch of the Mountmellick road in the town this week.

Laois County Council was alerted to the issue by the Leinster Express and gave an explanation that might solve the mystery.

Director of Services Simon Walton is Portlaoise Town manager.

"Thanks for bringing this to our attention.

"The issue is now reported to our public lighting maintenance contractor and arrangements are in hand for repair works, either today or early next week.

"This fault is most likely due to a faulty photocell on the lighting network. The Photocell on a string of public lights detects background brightness/darkness levels and the photocell switches the lights on (dawn) and off (dusk)," he said.

Asked if the issue is urgent given the rising cost of electricity, he said there will not be an increase in their lighting bill.

"Notwithstanding the need to have the fault addressed, these lights are part of an unmetered network of public lights and additional costs for the Council do not, therefore, arise. Unmetered lights are paid for at fixed winter/summer rates (the type of light by the number of hours it is likely to be on) and not on the pay by use basis (the type of light by the number of hours it is actually on) applicable to a metered string of public lights."