Search

09 Jul 2022

Portlaoise streetlights left on all day

Portlaoise streetlights left on all day

LED lights in Portlaoise have not been switching off this week

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

09 Jul 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Despite having some 15 hours of daylight per day in July in Laois, streetlights have remained on in one Portlaoise area.

LED low energy streetlights have stayed turned on along the Fairgreen stretch of the Mountmellick road in the town this week.

Laois County Council was alerted to the issue by the Leinster Express and gave an explanation that might solve the mystery.

Director of Services Simon Walton is Portlaoise Town manager.

"Thanks for bringing this to our attention.

"The issue is now reported to our public lighting maintenance contractor and arrangements are in hand for repair works, either today or early next week.

Portlaoise town's Tudor castle 'buried beneath' Main Street businesses

"This fault is most likely due to a faulty photocell on the lighting network. The Photocell on a string of public lights detects background brightness/darkness levels and the photocell switches the lights on (dawn) and off (dusk)," he said.

Asked if the issue is urgent given the rising cost of electricity, he said there will not be an increase in their lighting bill.

"Notwithstanding the need to have the fault addressed, these lights are part of an unmetered network of public lights and additional costs for the Council do not, therefore, arise. Unmetered lights are paid for at fixed winter/summer rates (the type of light by the number of hours it is likely to be on) and not on the pay by use basis (the type of light by the number of hours it is actually on) applicable to a metered string of public lights."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media