Man had cocaine at Electric Picnic

Portlaoise District Court
A man who was found with €70 worth of cocaine at Electric Picnic has escaped a conviction after paying €300 to charity.
Mitchell Synnott, 21, of Woodsgift, Kilkenny admitted possessing the drugs at Cosby Hall Stradbally on September 1 in 2019.
Sgt Michael Tarpey said the man was found with the drugs when searched at the Electric Picnic music festival at 6.30pm on the date in question. He has no previous convictions, Sgt Tarpey told a sitting of Portlaoise District Court.
Solicitor Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client was an apprentice carpenter. “It was very much an Electric Picnic thing,” she told the court. She said her client had written a letter reflecting on the offending and was prepared to make a contribution to charity.
On reading the reflection, Judge Conor Fottrell said he would strike out the charge on condition the man pay €300 to the Block Project charity in Laois.
