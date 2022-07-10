Search

10 Jul 2022

Man caught doing 182kmh in Laois on way to work

Kildare cocaine dealer jailed at Portlaoise court

Portlaoise District Court

Reporter:

Eoghan MacConnell

10 Jul 2022 6:33 PM

A man who drove at 182kmh on the Motorway in Laois will escape conviction if he pays €250 to charity. 

Madars Paeglis, 32, of 13 The Crescent, Kilminchy, Portlaoise admitted driving at that speed at Meelick, Portlaoise on the M7 on June 7 last. 

Sgt Michael Tarpey said the defendant was travelling in a 120kmh zone at the time he was detected. He said the man was arrested and charged and apologised for his actions. 

Representing himself, the defendant admitted to the charge of dangerous driving but said “I was working two jobs. I was just going from one to the other.” 

Judge Conor Fottrell said he would apply the probation act if the man made a donation of €250 to Bridge Street Drug Rehabilitation. He put the case back to July 28 so that the donation could be made. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media