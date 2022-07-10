Supected drug driver clocked at 184kph in Laois

Credit: Laois Offaly Gardai
A suspected drug driver was caught doing 184kph on the motorway Laois today.
Gardai said: “Laois Roads Policing Unit this morning detected this vehicle travelling at 184kph on the M7 outside of Portlaoise.”
In a post on social media Gardai said: “The driver who was also found to be driving under the influence of cocaine and cannabis was arrested. Court proceedings commenced.”
