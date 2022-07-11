Check those tickets: Laois player wins €1 million

Daily Million
A lucky Laois Lotto player has won the top prize of €1 million in yesterday’s Daily Million draw.
The winning numbers in Daily Million draw on Sunday, July 10 at 2pm were: 02, 05, 13, 19, 28, 35 and the bonus was 17. The winner has become the 22nd National Lottery millionaire of 2022.
The National Lottery has confirmed that the winning store location will be revealed tomorrow, Tuesday, July 12.
The National Lottery has urged Daily Million players in Laois to check their tickets carefully as Sunday’s top prize winner is yet to come forward. The weekend winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe.
They should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their life-changing prize.
