Speeding driver fined €2,000

A man found driving at 165km/h on the N7 in Kildare appeared before the Naas District Court.
Peter Dunne, 20, whose address was given as Straboe, Portlaoise, was detected driving on June 19 last on the N7 at Blackchurch.
The court heard on July 6 that he had no previous convictions.
The defendant works for a logistics company and his father has had ‘harsh words with him’ as a result of the incident.
The court was also told the defendant drives his father to various medical appointments, the court heard and on this occasion he was on his way back from Dublin with his girlfriend.
Judge Cephas Power imposed a €2,000 fine for careless driving but he did not impose a driving ban.
