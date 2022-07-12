€1 million lotto ticket sold in Portlaoise

A winning €1 million Daily Millions ticket was bought in Portlaoise.
A Daily Million player in Portlaoise won the top prize of €1 million in Sunday’s 2pm draw. The ticket was bought in Tesco Portlaoise.
The winning numbers in Daily Million draw on Sunday, July 10 at 2pm were: 02, 05, 13, 19, 28, 35 and the bonus was 17. The winner has become the 22nd National Lottery millionaire of 2022.
The National Lottery has confirmed that the winner has not yet contacted Lotto Headquarters.
The National Lottery has urged Daily Million players in Laois to check their tickets carefully. The weekend winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe.
They should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their life-changing prize.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.