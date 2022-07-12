Search

12 Jul 2022

€1 million lotto ticket sold in Portlaoise

Tipperary strikes lottery gold again as Carrick-on-Suir player wins Daily Million Plus draw

Eoghan MacConnell

12 Jul 2022 11:33 AM

A winning €1 million Daily Millions ticket was bought in Portlaoise.

A Daily Million player in Portlaoise won the top prize of €1 million in Sunday’s 2pm draw. The ticket was bought in Tesco Portlaoise.  

The winning numbers in Daily Million draw on Sunday, July 10 at 2pm were: 02, 05, 13, 19, 28, 35 and the bonus was 17.  The winner has become the 22nd National Lottery millionaire of 2022. 

The National Lottery has confirmed that the winner has not yet contacted Lotto Headquarters. 

The National Lottery has urged Daily Million players in Laois to check their tickets carefully. The weekend winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe.

Check those tickets: Laois player wins €1 million

They should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their life-changing prize.

News

