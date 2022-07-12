Search

12 Jul 2022

Laois based TD to support the Government

Eoghan MacConnell

12 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Local Independent TD Cathal Berry has announced his intention to support the Government in today’s no confidence motion. 

The motion which was tabled by Sinn Fein after Donegal TD Joe McHugh resigned the whip and the Government lost their majority last week, has strengthened the hand of Independent TDs in making demands on Government in return for support. 

For Deputy Berry, a former Army Ranger who has prioritised the Defence Forces in his work in the Dail, it provided an opportunity to press home his concerns about the Defence Forces. 

He said: “Having engaged with senior government ministers in recent days on the political priorities in my constituency, I am satisfied that the increased Defence investment being approved by cabinet this morning represents a significant step in the right direction for our Defence Forces and our country.”

“While a multitude of problems remain unresolved, this package does at least provide funding for the hiring of additional people, the construction of more modern premises, and an increase in take home pay for our lowest paid personnel,” he stated. 

Deputy Berry said: “Particular credit is due to the military representative associations, veterans groups, wives and partners and other advocates who campaigned so fiercely for these long overdue improvements.”

In conclusion, he said: “It has taken more than a decade for our armed forces to get into this crisis; it will take more than a day for them to get out of it. I therefore look forward to further direct engagement with the Taoiseach, Tánaiste and Minister for Defence on addressing the still significant, yet unresolved issues in the weeks and months ahead. On this basis I will be supporting the government in today’s motion of confidence.”

