'Tweeting Goddess' speaking to Laois women's business group

Laois women in business can pick up tips from a social media expert this week, along with a cuppa and new Laois business friends.

Tweeting Goddess owner Samantha Kelly is a social media strategist, and the founder of the Women's Inspire Network, which now has a Laois branch.

She is coming to a meeting this week of the Laois Women's Inspire meeting, to impart her knowledge on how to grow business online.

The meeting is in the WebMill business hub in the MDA in Mountmellick, from 10am to 12 noon this Wednesday, July 13.

Roadworks have closed the road past the MDA, but parking is minutes away at O'Connell Square in the town centre.

Laois women in business are invited along for a cup of tea, expert advice and a business networking opportunity.

"This Wednesday I will be visiting @webmill to see Trudy @ExpIrelandTours and all of the ladies at her @WomensInspireIE circle. Join us for a cup of tea," the Tweeting Goddess said.

The group in Laois is led by Trudy Carmody from Experiencing Laois Tours, and she is also inviting everyone to join them on Wednesday morning.

"Our next #wedowomensinspire #Laoiscircle is Wednesday 13th July 10am. Join us in the @webmill Mountmellick for cuppa and chats. This month we are joined by @Tweetinggoddess founder of @WomensInspireIE. Please RT Be great to see you," she said.