Laois town raises over €10,000 for girl battling leukaemia

A young Laois teenager has been gifted with a generous local donation as she continues to fight a serious illness.

Olivia Loj, 14, from Mountmellick has been receiving chemotherapy treatment for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia over the past year, and is looking forward to a full recovery in time.

A student at Mountmellick Community School, she attends Mountmellick Family Resource Centre in the MDA in Irishtown, where two of the staff decided to start a fundraiser for her last March.

This week, Niamhie Mooney and Amy Coss were delighted to present the total raised, €10,517.40 to Olivia and her mother Jolanta, at Mountmellick Credit Union.

It includes donations from other children in the MYFRC, proceeds from a big community raffle of prizes donated by local businesses, a bingo held by Nuala Kelly, and €2,000 raised by World of Sparkles boutique.

Niamhie told the Leinster Express that they were thrilled with the community support for their fundraiser.

"We are absolutely over the moon with the support we got in the town, and even from people abroad, it was unreal for everyone to rally around a young person like this," she said.

Olivia continues to undergo treatment between Crumlin and Portlaoise hospitals, including bravely enduring lumbar punctures to monitor her progress.

"She is a beautiful person inside and out. She is so grateful to the town, the school and the community. The money has given her something to look forward to now. She is planning to go on a shopping trip with her friends. We brought her on a trip at the end of May with our teenagers group too. She is a regular attendee with us once she is not on a treatment week.

"We want to wish Olivia the best of luck in her recovery. We are here to help if anyone in the town or commmunity need support," she said.

The staff wrote this lovely message on social media wishing Olivia well.

"We are so happy to announce that a total of €10,517.40 was raised for this amazing young person Olivia Loj. we can not put into words what this means to Olivia and her family but what we can say is a massive THANK YOU!!

"To all our amazing young people in MYFRC who all came together to support this fundraiser you are all incredible young people. Thank you to all the people that donated far and wide, and all the local business' that donated raffle prizes in support of the fundraiser.

"As you know Olivia is fighting such a hard battle with Acute Lympblastic Leukaemia but she is just so positive through this whole process. We wish you all the best Olivia, everyone is behind you," Niamhie and Amy said.

Their fundraiser is now officially closed.

The centre is a hive of activity for the summer, with every child welcome to come along to events, including game days at Kirwan Park this July, and Zumba for adults and children iin Conor Davis Park.

"We have summer camps and projects and anyone can join in, the more the merrier," said Niamhie.

See their Facebook page for updates.