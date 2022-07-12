Driver tests positive for cocaine after Laois Gardai stop stolen car

Pic Credit: Laois Offaly Gardai
A driver tested positive for cocaine after being stopped in a stolen car in Laois today.
The car was stopped by Gardai at a checkpoint and found to have been reported stolen.
Gardai said: “Laois Roads Policing Unit and the Road Safety Authority were conducting an enforcement checkpoint today. Gardai stopped a vehicle which turned out to be stolen.
The driver failed the roadside drug test and was arrested. A blood specimen was taken at the station and court proceedings will follow.”
