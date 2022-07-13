Laois Offaly TD confirms Government plans to build 500 homes for refugees

Laois Offaly TD Carol Nolan has confirmed government plans to build 500 modular homes for Ukrainian refugees across the country in the next two years.

The 500 homes will be built this year and next at a cost of €100 million to house 2,000 refugees on publicly owned urban sites around the country.

Minister for Children; Equality; Disability; Integration and Youth, Roderick O’Gorman provided the information to Deputy Nolan in a parliamentary reply.

She had requested Minister O’Gorman to provide details on the funding provided for the roll-out of the modular homes pilot programme, including site preparation and the acquisition and installation of the homes.

The proposal to construct the modular homes was initially approved by government on June 26 last. The estimated €100 million cost is inclusive of site enabling works and transportation costs. In addition, there will be ongoing facilities management, maintenance and utilities costs, and post-installation costs at an estimated €1.25m from 2023 onwards, said Deputy Nolan.

On the basis of the anticipated timeframe for delivery, an allocation of €70m will be provided for in 2022 and €31.25m for 2023.

Minister O’Gorman’s Department is finalising site selection, with support from the Department of Housing, drawing on publicly owned sites owned by Government Departments and Agencies or by Local Authorities.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) will be managing the roll-out of the modular homes pilot programme, involving site preparation as well as the acquisition and installation. Minister O’Gorman also confirmed that the OPW has drawn up the Project Plan that envisages the installation of the first modular units on site in early November 2022, with the final units being installed in 2023.

At that point the Department Children; Equality; Disability; Integration and Youth will then take responsibility for ownership of the modular units and their future use.