Death Notices for Laois - Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Patrick Dunphy - Durrow

The death took place on Monday, July 11 of Patrick (Pat) Dunphy of Patrick Street, Durrow.



Pat passed away at Midlands Regional Hospital after a short illness, borne with courage and dignity and surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his father Simon and brother in law Eamon. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken mother Teresa, brothers Kieran and Sean, sisters Marie, Noeleen and Cora, sisters in law Pauline and Tara, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, large circle of friends especially those in Durrow Angling Club.

Reposing at his mother's residence in Patrick's Street from 2pm on Wednesday 13th July with Rosary on Thursday 14th July at 7pm. Removal on Friday 15th at 10.30am to The Church of The Holy Trinity, Durrow, arriving at 11am for Requiem Mass with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.



Paulie Fallon - Portarlington

The death took place on Sunday, July 10 of Paulie Fallon of Arlington Estate, Portarlington.



Peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anne, son Paul, daughters Yvonne, Jennifer, Tracey and Sarah, sons-in-law, partners, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his residence (eircode R32 XN44) on Monday and Tuesday evening from 4pm with Rosary on both evenings at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 9am arriving St Michael's Church Portarlington for Requiem Mass at 10am. Funeral afterwards to St Michael's Cemetery Portarlington.

Paulie's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church-portarlington

John Fitzgerald - Abbeyleix

The death took place on Friday, July 8 of John Fitzgerald of Pembroke Pines, Florida and formerly of Bronx, New York, and Green Road Abbeyleix.

Peacefully after a short illness. John is survived by his beloved wife Breda, his children and their partners, Sheila, Kevin and Margaret, Brian and Trish, John and Patricia, Eileen and Greg, Kathleen and Brian and Lisa and Damon, he will sadly missed by his 17 grandchildren,9 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and a very large circle of family and friends in New York, Florida, and Ireland.

John`s funeral service will be held on Friday July 15th at Boyd Panciera Funeral Home, Pembroke Pines. Live streaming will commence at 12.30pm with the service starting at 2.30pm followed by cremation. The service can be viewed on Boyd-Panciera Family FuneralCare Facebook page live on Friday.

A memorial Mass for John will be celebrated in The Church Of The Most Holy Rosary Abbeyleix on 4th of September at 11 am. Mass can be viewed on Abbeyleixparish webcam.

Margaret Houlihan - Portlaoise

The death took place on Saturday, July 9 of Margaret Houlihan (née Lawless) of 11 Mountain View, Ballyfin Road, Portlaoise.



Beloved wife of the late Eugene and much loved mother of Joseph, Andrew, Paul and Lorraine. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, brothers, sister, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Monday and Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm with rosary recital on both evenings at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 11am to arrive at St Peter & Paul's Church for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Peter & Paul's Cemetery. https://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/webcam/

Raymond Joseph Fitzpatrick - Borris-in-Ossory

The death took place on Wednesday, July 6 of Raymond Joseph (Ray) Fitzpatrick of Sleibh Bloom View, Borris-in-Ossory.



Sadly missed by his partner and soulmate Mary, his son Billy, daughter Kelly, Jason, Andrea, Jamie and Darren, his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his brother Seamus, sisters Margaret and Jeanette and his dear aunty Pat, nephews, nieces, the McCaine and Kavanagh families, also Annette and Gerry his neighbours and a wide circle of friends including his work colleagues at Brand Central, Midland Service Station and Rathdowney GAA grounds team.

Reposing at O'Sullivan's Funeral Home, Rathdowney, on Wednesday evening from 6pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday in The Church Of The Holy Trinity, Rathdowney, at 11am (https://parishwebsites.ie/rathdowney/) followed by cremation at Shannon Crematorium at 2pm.